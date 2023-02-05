Vijay Deverakonda and director Parasuram Petla had earlier teamed up for the rom-com Geetha Govindam. It is now speculated that the actor and director duo would be collaborating once again for VD13. It is reported that this project is the sequel to Geetha Govindam and it would be bankrolled by producer Dil Raju. An official announcement on it is expected to happen soon. VD12: Vijay Deverakonda Collaborates With Jersey Director Gowtam Tinnanuri for His Next, Reveals First Look Poster.

Vijay Deverakonda And Parasuram Petla Movie

