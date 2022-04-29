Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her 35th birthday on April 28 and it was a working birthday for the actress. She has started shooting for her next that is with Vijay Deverakonda, the film that has been temporarily titled as VD-11. Vijay along with the team of their upcoming project threw the sweetest birthday surprise for Samantha in Kashmir. The actress has shared the video on social media and thanked everyone for pulling off the prank on the sets of the film so wonderfully and giving her the best surprise. Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Untitled Film To Be ‘A Lovely Family Entertainer’, Says Director Shiva Nirvana.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Birthday Surprise From Vijay Deverakonda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

