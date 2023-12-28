Actor-politician and DMDK founder Vijayakanth, aged 71, passed away at a Chennai hospital, leaving netizens in profound shock. Initially admitted for a routine health check on Tuesday, Vijayakanth's unexpected demise came as a surprise. Earlier, he received treatment for a respiratory illness in November. Known for his illustrious film career, spanning 154 movies, his transition into politics defined his public life. Vijayakanth's sudden demise has stirred emotions. Vijayakanth, Actor and Politician, Dies at 71 in Chennai.

See X Reactions To Politician and Actor Vijayakanth's Demise:

Disheartening 

Miss You Captain

Legacy Ends Today

True Leader

No One Will Replace You

Captain

A Legendary Star

Tamil Nadu Will Miss Him

Rest In Power

You'll Never Be Forgotten

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)