Actor-politician and DMDK founder Vijayakanth, aged 71, passed away at a Chennai hospital, leaving netizens in profound shock. Initially admitted for a routine health check on Tuesday, Vijayakanth's unexpected demise came as a surprise. Earlier, he received treatment for a respiratory illness in November. Known for his illustrious film career, spanning 154 movies, his transition into politics defined his public life. Vijayakanth's sudden demise has stirred emotions. Vijayakanth, Actor and Politician, Dies at 71 in Chennai.

See X Reactions To Politician and Actor Vijayakanth's Demise:

Disheartening

Miss You Captain

I have posted many RIP tweets bt never cried this much 😔 miss you captain! You always kept us entertained. You have been a great support to our Thalapathy and will never forget you 🙏 Thanks you for everything 🙏#Vijayakanth pic.twitter.com/5zBxtP6jsA — Harish N S (@Harish_NS149) December 28, 2023

Legacy Ends Today

True Leader

#Vijayakanth A true leader whom we forgot to celebrate & support 🙏 The voice that roared in the assembly like no one else 🙏 Black hero with a white heart 🤍 Find peace, captain ❤️ you will be remembered, forever 🙏 #RIPVijayakanth pic.twitter.com/QzXthi5JCL — Achilles (@Searching4ligh1) December 28, 2023

No One Will Replace You

Captain

A Legendary Star

What a shocker! Captain passes away. A legendary star on screen, one of the most genuine human beings off it. The last few years of captain's life have been sad: ill health, slowly deteriorating to pass away. Feels personal. RIP #Vijayakanth. pic.twitter.com/MdrHkdYBM7 — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) December 28, 2023

Tamil Nadu Will Miss Him

Rest In Power

Some Men Never Die! Rest in Power Captain! 💔 #Vijayakanth pic.twitter.com/hpDHho0wuX — Madan Gowri (@madan3) December 28, 2023

You'll Never Be Forgotten

Rest in peace #Vijayakanth sir ! You’ll never be forgotten! pic.twitter.com/JJqHPCostV — Sriya Reddy (@sriyareddy) December 28, 2023

