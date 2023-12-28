Actor-politician and DMDK founder Vijayakanth, aged 71, passed away at a Chennai hospital, leaving netizens in profound shock. Initially admitted for a routine health check on Tuesday, Vijayakanth's unexpected demise came as a surprise. Earlier, he received treatment for a respiratory illness in November. Known for his illustrious film career, spanning 154 movies, his transition into politics defined his public life. Vijayakanth's sudden demise has stirred emotions. Vijayakanth, Actor and Politician, Dies at 71 in Chennai.
See X Reactions To Politician and Actor Vijayakanth's Demise:
Disheartening
#Vijayakanth Heart is disheartening 💔 pic.twitter.com/hbMOIC55tw
— Naveen N (@iamyournaveen) December 28, 2023
Miss You Captain
I have posted many RIP tweets bt never cried this much 😔 miss you captain! You always kept us entertained. You have been a great support to our Thalapathy and will never forget you 🙏
Thanks you for everything 🙏#Vijayakanth
— Harish N S (@Harish_NS149) December 28, 2023
Legacy Ends Today
A Great man's legacy ends today 💔#RIPVijayakanth #Vijayakanth pic.twitter.com/doJZjm9geD
— 𒆜Harry Billa𒆜 (@Billa2Harry) December 28, 2023
True Leader
#Vijayakanth A true leader whom we forgot to celebrate & support 🙏
The voice that roared in the assembly like no one else 🙏
Black hero with a white heart 🤍
Find peace, captain ❤️ you will be remembered, forever 🙏 #RIPVijayakanth pic.twitter.com/QzXthi5JCL
— Achilles (@Searching4ligh1) December 28, 2023
No One Will Replace You
RIP 😭No one will replace you 😭😭😭 #Captain #Vijayakanth #விஜயகாந்த் #DMDK pic.twitter.com/uFGUzR2OH6
— Vijay Nagarajan (@vijay_view) December 28, 2023
Captain
Captain 💔#Vijayakanth pic.twitter.com/LAWwHo9lEo
— Trollywood 𝕏 (@TrollywoodX) December 28, 2023
A Legendary Star
What a shocker! Captain passes away. A legendary star on screen, one of the most genuine human beings off it. The last few years of captain's life have been sad: ill health, slowly deteriorating to pass away. Feels personal. RIP #Vijayakanth. pic.twitter.com/MdrHkdYBM7
— Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) December 28, 2023
Tamil Nadu Will Miss Him
Golden Hearted Man ,
Tamil-Nadu Will Miss Him Forever! 💔😭#RIPVijayakanth #Vijayakanth pic.twitter.com/OIPgfuPqsX
— Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) December 28, 2023
Rest In Power
Some Men Never Die! Rest in Power Captain! 💔 #Vijayakanth pic.twitter.com/hpDHho0wuX
— Madan Gowri (@madan3) December 28, 2023
You'll Never Be Forgotten
Rest in peace #Vijayakanth sir ! You’ll never be forgotten! pic.twitter.com/JJqHPCostV
— Sriya Reddy (@sriyareddy) December 28, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)