The last procession for Vijayakanth has started in Chennai, with people lining the road to catch a final glimpse. The actor-politician passed away on December 28 due to pneumonia. Known for his outstanding acting skills, he was a significant figure in Tamil cinema and a powerful politician. He leaves behind his wife Premalatha and two sons, Vijaya Prabhakaran and Shanmuga Pandian. Vijayakanth Funeral Update: Actor-Politician's Last Rites Scheduled for 4.45 PM on December 29 at DMDK Office in Koyambed.

Vijayakamth's Funeral Procession Commences

Good Bye Captain 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lXRWyVZWB8 — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) December 29, 2023

Crowd Gathered To Get A Final Glimpse Of 'Captain'

