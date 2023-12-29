Actor-Politician Vijayakanth, a beloved figure in Tamil Cinema, passed away on December 28, 2023, leaving the film industry and political sphere in shock. As condolences poured in from celebrities and many paid their respects at his funeral, Amul, the dairy brand, has now paid a heartfelt tribute with its 'Goodbye Captain' topical artwork. The tribute art can be seen below. Vijayakanth Funeral Update: Final Procession March Carrying 'Captain''s Mortal Remains Commence in Chennai Thronged By Crowds of Fans and Admirers (View Pics and Video).

Check Amul's Post For Late Actor-Politician

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)