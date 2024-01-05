Tamil actor and founder-leader of DMDK, Vijayakanth, passed away on December 28, 2023. His demise left family, colleagues and fans heartbroken. Suriya Sivakumar, who couldn’t make it for the final rites of the late actor-politician owing to Kanguva shoot, arrived to pay homage to the ‘Captain’. The viral videos surfaced online showcases Suriya in tears as he pays heartfelt tribute to the legend. Vijayakanth Passes Away: Amul Pays Lovely Tribute to Actor-Politician With Its ‘Goodbye Captain’ Topical (View Pic).

Suriya Pays Homage To Vijayakanth

Kanguva Actor Breaks Down In Tears

He is broken completely. We didn't see him like this 😭😭 Stay strong @Suriya_offl anna!pic.twitter.com/1BsVIsOtFH — Naveen (@NaveenSuriya_FC) January 5, 2024

