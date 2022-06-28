Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Vikram was earlier released in theatres on June 3. Now, an update on the movie's OTT premiere date has been knocking on the door. As per reports, the action-thriller movie will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 8. Disney+ Hotstar will unveil an exciting update at 11 am on June 29. Vikram Movie Review: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi’s Film Sparks With Thrills and Frills Despite a Lagging Screenplay.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) June 28, 2022

Vikram Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)