Vishal, Sunaina’s film Vishal 32 has been titled as Laatti in Telugu. The title teaser gives a powerful vibes as it shows clothes hanging in the terrace and one particular normal shirt turns into a cops uniform in an amazing way. A 'lathi' appears and Vishal's hands hold it to emphasise the title. The electrifying teaser will win our hearts for sure and crave us to know more about the flick.

Watch the Title Teaser Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)