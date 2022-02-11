Actor Vishak took to Twitter and shared that he has suffered multiple hairline fractures during the shoot of a stunt sequence in Hyderabad for his next Laththi. As per his message, the actor has headed to Kerala to rest and relax. After he gets well, he will join the final shooting schedule in March 2022.

