Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Sunday, engaged in an 'Ask Me' session on Instagram, where she candidly responded to various queries from her fans. One particularly interesting question came from a fan inquiring about her perspective on second marriage. In a witty response, Samantha shared divorce statistics for the year 2023, adding a satirical touch. She humorously commented, “According to the stats, it might not be the best investment choice," accompanying the statement with the following divorce rates. For the unversed, Samantha tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya in 2017. The couple announced their separation in October 2021. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes Break From Work! Actress' Hairstylist Pens Heartwarming Note After She Goes on 'Healing Journey' (View Pics).

Fan asks Samantha If She Will Marry Again:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Insta

