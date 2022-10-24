Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a promo video from the upcoming film Yashoda to announce about the film’s trailer launch. The trailer of the sci-fi thriller, helmed by Hari–Harish, will be released on October 27 at 5.36pm. Yashoda Teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Pregnant Woman Fights Against the Odds for Survival in This Sci-Fi Thriller (Watch Video).

Watch Promo Of Yashoda Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

