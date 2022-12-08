The Elon Musk-owned Twitter Inc. is hiking the price of its Twitter Blue subscription product to $11, from $7.99, if paid through its iPhone app and $7 if paid through the website. Twitter Blue Subscription Service for USD 8 per Month May Not Affect Existing Verified Accounts.

Twitter Blue Subscription to Cost $11 for iPhone Users:

The price for Twitter Blue on iPhone is increasing to $11 monthly (previously $7.99). On web, it will cost $7. pic.twitter.com/bwmXeywDb1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 8, 2022

