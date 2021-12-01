ZEE5 has dropped the official trailer of its upcoming film 420 IPC. Touted to be a courtroom drama, the film revolves around Bansi Keswani (Vinay), who is a chartered accountant by profession and arrested for an economic offense. The trailer looks impactful and at the same time also serves suspense. The movie stars Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Gul Panag, and Rohan Vinod Mehra in key roles.

Watch 420 IPC Trailer:

