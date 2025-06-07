The Mumbai police have booked Bollywood Director Manish Gupta for allegedly stabbing his driver, Md Rajibul Islam. It is learnt that Manish Gutpa stabbed Islam with a knife over a salary dispute. Police officials said that the driver, who is hospitalised with a stab wound, had worked for three years and was owed INR 23,000. "Police registered a case; no arrests yet. Gupta denies the charges through his lawyer," officials of Versova Police said. Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Taking Pictures With Friends Falls Into Sea at Juhu Jetty, Dies.

Manish Gupta Booked for Stabbing Driver in Mumbai

In Mumbai Director Manish Gupta was booked after allegedly stabbing his driver, Md. Rajibul Islam over a salary dispute. The driver, hospitalized with a stab wound, had worked three years and was owed ₹23,000. Police registered a case; no arrests yet. Gupta denies the charges… pic.twitter.com/cGULFLeQ4L — IANS (@ians_india) June 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)