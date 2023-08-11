The official trailer of Aakhri Sach is out and it looks spine-chilling! Starring Tamannaah Bhatia as a cop, the series is a death mystery which unravels trapped secrets and also showcases terrifying horrors an investigator has ever seen. The show also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Shivin Narang in important roles. Aakhri Sach will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from August 25! Tamannaah Bhatia Dances to Jailer Song 'Kaavaalaa' with Fan at Mumbai Airport, Says 'He's Doing Better Than Me' (Watch Video).

Watch Aakhri Sach Trailer:

