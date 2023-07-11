Tamannaah Bhatia, who recently graced the hit song "Kaavaalaa" in her upcoming film Jailer alongside Rajinikanth, was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she prepared to depart the city on Tuesday. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Tamannaah was seen making her way towards the terminal gate while photographers requested her to pause for a moment. It was during this time that a devoted fan of the actress expressed a desire to dance to her popular track "Kaavaalaa". As Tamannaah continued walking, she humorously remarked while looking at the camera, "Mere se better kar raha hai yeh" (He is doing better than me). Her light-hearted comment showcased her humble nature and added to the joyous interaction with her fan. For her travel, the actress donned a stylish black bikini top, complemented by a matching shrug and trousers. Completing her ensemble, she sported dark sunglasses, carried a black bag, and opted for black and white sneakers. Jailer: It’s a Wrap for Rajinikanth – Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer! Team Celebrates With Director Nelson Dilipkumar (View Pics).

