After Juhi Parmar, Jay Bhanushali has also slammed Margot Robbie's Barbie movie, calling it 'bawasir'. He took to his Instagram stories and mentioned that the movie is not what Barbie is about and also added that he regrets taking his daughter to the theatre for the Greta Gerwig's film. "I'm saving you. I'm saving your money and mental balance. I haven't seen a worse film than this ever," the TV star could be seen saying in the clip. Barbie Movie Review: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Excel in This Relevant Satire Filled with Hilarious Meta Commentary (LatestLY Exclusive).

Jay Bhanushali Slams Barbie Movie:

