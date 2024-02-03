Several celebrities have criticised Poonam Pandey for faking her own death. The actress shared a video post, issuing an apology and explaining that her intention was to spark discussions on cervical cancer and raise awareness among women and young girls. However, many celebrities, including Aly Goni, have slammed her for the fake death stunt. Aly shared a note on his X handle, stating, “Fuking cheap publicity stunt it was nothing else.. u guys think it’s funny ? U and ur PR team should be boycotted I swear.. bloody losers and to all the media portals we people here trust u that’s y we believed it.. shame on u all..” From Poonam Pandey to Lil Tay, 5 Influencers Who Faked Their Deaths for Attention.

Aly Goni On Poonam Pandey’s Fake Death

Fuking cheap publicity stunt it was nothing else.. u guys think it’s funny ? U and ur PR team should be boycotted I swear.. bloody losers and to all the media portals we people here trust u that’s y we believed it.. shame on u all.. — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 3, 2024

