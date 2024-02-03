Poonam Pandey, one of the controversial figures in the entertainment industry, has once again grabbed attention with her publicity stunt. She shared a video post reassuring her followers of her well-being and clarified that her previous announcement aimed to raise awareness about cervical cancer. But this isn’t the first time an influencer has faked their death. Numerous influencers have faked their deaths in order to gain attention. From Poonam to Lil Tay, let’s take a look at some of the influencers who faked their deaths for attention. Poonam Pandey Is ALIVE! Actress Apologises for Faking Her Death, Says ‘Cervical Cancer Didn’t Claim Me’ (Watch Video).

Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey, a model, actress and influencer, is the latest to join the bandwagon of staging a fake death. Despite her apology, many social media users condemned her for the attention-seeking stunt. On February 2, 2024, Poonam’s team shared a statement on her official Instagram handle that she succumbed to cervical cancer. Today (February 3), the 32-year-old influencer confirmed that she is doing well and earlier announcement was intended to spark more discussions on cervical cancer awareness.

Shahraban K

Shahraban K stands accused of murdering her Instagram doppelganger in an attempt to fake her own death. In this doppelganger murder case, this beauty blogger allegedly attempted to stage the crime to make it appear as though she herself had been murdered, by leaving Khadidja’s body in her Mercedes, fooling even her parents. However, after an autopsy and DNA tests, it was revealed that the victim was Khadidja O.

David Baerten

TikTok personality David Baerten gained widespread attention when he surprised attendees by arriving at his own funeral via helicopter. David orchestrated a controversial “prank” in which he faked his own demise with the assistance of his wife and children. His daughter posted on Facebook mourning her father’s supposed passing and informing others of his “death”. However, David faced significant backlash for potentially traumatising his loved ones for personal gain, with many condemning his actions as selfish and insensitive. Lil Tay Death Hoax: Rapper Confirms She and Brother Are Not Dead, Reveals Her Social Media Was Hacked.

Iffy Khan

Irfan Khan, known by his online username Iffy Khan, posted a fake video depicting his suicide after being rejected by a lover. The disturbing video was edited to falsely depict Iffy’s death as being hit by a train. He was charged under sections 336 and 188 of the IPC for endangering lives and disobeying orders, respectively. Facing significant backlash and causing distress to his relatives who believed he had died, Iffy eventually deleted the video.

Lil Tay

On August 9, 2023, Tay's Instagram account, which had been inactive for two years, suddenly resurfaced with a shocking announcement claiming her death. The post also mentioned the untimely demise of her half-brother, Jason Tian. Tay’s father initially withheld confirmation or denial, while both the Vancouver and LA police departments reported no investigations into the matter. The next day, Tay’s family informed TMZ that her Instagram account had been hacked, prompting the removal of the death announcement post.

