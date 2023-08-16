The upcoming season of American Horror Story is set to be huge as new looks for Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts have been revealed from American Horror Story: Delicate. Alongside the reveals, the premiere date for season 12 of the show was revealed as well with the show returning on September 20, 2023. American Horror Story-Delicate Teaser Out Now! Emma Roberts Returns With Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian for Ryan Murphy’s Horror Series! (Watch Video).

Kim Kardashian in American Horror Story - Delicate:

You’re in our web now. FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate Part One premieres 9.20 on FX. Stream on Hulu. #AHSDelicate #AHSFX pic.twitter.com/EpMf2ZleMu — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 15, 2023

Cara Delevingne in American Horror Story - Delicate:

Take your medicine. FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate Part One premieres 9.20 on FX. Stream on Hulu. #AHSDelicate #AHSFX pic.twitter.com/3Qot4073QF — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 15, 2023

Emma Roberts in in American Horror Story - Delicate:

Don’t worry. We’ll hold you. FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate Part One premieres 9.20 on FX. Stream on Hulu. #AHSDelicate #AHSFX pic.twitter.com/vOfKbcgqpC — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 15, 2023

