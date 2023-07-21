Washington DC [US], July 21 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming spooky series ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ on Thursday, unveiled the official teaser.

The series stars Kim Kardashian in the lead roles.

According to Page Six, a US-based media outlet, Iin the 40-second clip, the 42-year-old can be seen wearing a long white wig while rocking a black dress and cradling a baby as an eerie rendition of “Rock-A-Bye Baby” plays in the background.

In the teaser, Kim could be seen donning a platinum blonde wig with her skin painted white, signaling the season's horror narrative.

The show also stars Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne in pivotal roles.

The anthology’s new installment, titled “Delicate,” is based on Danielle Valentine’s novel “Delicate Condition,” which follows a woman who believes someone is trying to stop her from having a child, as per Page Six.

Kardashian has been a TV star for over 15 years, starring on E!'s "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and now Hulu's "The Kardashians," but she has rarely dipped her toe into the acting pool.

She has a series of voice acting animation credits and has played herself with cameos on sitcoms ranging from "How I Met Your Mother" to "30 Rock" and "2 Broke Girls," and most recently, "Ocean's 8." But she has had a handful of minor acting roles: in 2008, she was part of the parody comedy film, "Disaster Movie;" in 2009, she booked one episode of "CSI: NY;" and in 2012, she appeared in four episodes of "Drop Dead Diva." (ANI)

