In a new interview, Denise Gough who plays Dedra Meero on Andor has revealed how Fiona Shaw's monologue in the finale was originally going to end like. Yelling "fight the Empire!" at the end, Maarva would ignite the rebellion, however, behind the scenes the story was quite different. Originally, Maarva was supposed to say "f**k the Empire!" as that was the recording that was played to the cast and the crew on set. Sadly, Disney wouldn't allow this which prompted them to change the wordings. Andor Season Finale Review: Diego Luna’s Star Wars Spinoff Concludes With a Spectacular Bang! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

Maarva was originally going to yell 'Fuck the Empire!' during the #Andor finale but Disney wouldn't allow it (via @empiremagazine) pic.twitter.com/SPQbMT9Pm1 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 30, 2022

