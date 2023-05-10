Recently Tony Gilroy came under fire when it came to known that the showrunner for Andor was still engaging in non-writing duties for season two of the series despite the WGA protest going on. However, now Gilroy himself has confirmed that he has ceased all of his non-writing duties on the series too and is showcasing support for the writers' strike. Daredevil Born Again: Production on Charlie Cox's Marvel Disney+ Series Halted Due to the Ongoing Writers' Strike.

Check Out the Tweet:

Tony Gilroy confirms that he has ceased all non-writing producing duties on 'ANDOR' Season 2. All scripts were completed before the writer's strike and Gilroy has not been involved in any capacity since the strike began. (Source: https://t.co/OR0yckvcBh) pic.twitter.com/BLaBO0vQVZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 10, 2023

