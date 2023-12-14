The official trailer for IF starring John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds is finally here! This heartwarming fantasy comedy, short for Imaginary Friends, follows a young girl who starts seeing imaginary friends who have been abandoned by their originators. Get ready for laughter and tears as IF conjures magic in theaters on May 17, 2024. Check out the trailer below. Beverly Hills Cop – Axel F Trailer: Eddie Murphy Reprises His Iconic Cop Role As He Goes on a Personal Mission This Time! (Watch Video).

Watch IF Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)