Last night's (May 8) episode of Anupamaa was tough for #MaAn fans. Having said that, as per current track, we saw Anuj Kapadia denying to come to Ahmedabad to meet Rupali Ganguly's Anupama, which leaves her shattered. However, later she gathers herself and moves on in life with full confidence. FYI, this week, fans will also see veteran actress Apara Mehta entering as dance teacher (gurumaa) on the show, who will mentor Anupama. That's not it, as Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya will leave the Shah house along with cursing Vanraj. Are you excited for the new twists and turns on the daily soap? Anupamaa Promo: Rupali Ganguly's Anupama Ditches Family Duties to Concentrate on Her New Dance Academy (Watch Video).

Watch Anupamaa Promo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama 💫 (@anupamaa.official01)

