The latest promo of Star Plus' hit show, Anupamaa sees an altogether new Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama. In the video, we get to see Anu rejoicing over her new newly opened dance academy post the chaos in her life. However, her happiness gets paused by baa, who calls her and tells her to come to Shah house as Samar and Dimpy wants to marry. To which, Anupama slams baa and replies that she is not coming anywhere. Well, seems like Anupamaa 2.0 is rolling. Anupamaa Promo: Rupali Ganguly Aka Anupamaa to Take Her Dance Academy International, Begins Her New Life Sans Anuj (Watch Video).

Watch Anupamaa Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

