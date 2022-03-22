If you happen to be a sucker of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey's serial Anupamaa, then here's a happy news for you. As an 11-episode prelude to the television series will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. This new show will see Anupama’s life, a few years into her marriage. FYI, this one will not air on television. Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa to Shubhangi Atre in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, Take a Look at Top 5 Most Loved Female TV Stars.

Anupamaa's Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)