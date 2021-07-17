If you are a person who is always online, you will know that the 'Sharabi' song trend is super viral all over. Now, Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram and shared a video that sees her and baa aka Alpana Buch. In the clip, the onscreen sass and bahu can be seen dancing to the old classic, Ek Bar Chehra Hata De Sharabi. Fun!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)