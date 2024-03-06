Big Girls Don't Cry Trailer: Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, Avantika Vandanapu's Boarding School Drama Challenges Societal Norms (Watch Video)

Get ready for high school drama with a twist! The official trailer for Big Girls Don't Cry is here. Starring Pooja Bhatt, Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, and a talented ensemble cast, the Prime Video series offers a promising glimpse into a world where young women navigate friendship, patriarchy, sisterhood and so much more. The trailer showcases how these girls challenge both school and societal norms. Big Girls Don't Cry premieres on March 14 on Prime Video. Big Girls Don’t Cry: Ananya Panday Announces Series With Special Video, Set to Stream on Amazon Prime From March 14.

Watch Big Girls Don't Cry Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)