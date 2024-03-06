Big Girls Don't Cry Trailer: Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, Avantika Vandanapu's Boarding School Drama Challenges Societal Norms (Watch Video)

Created by Nitya Mehra, Big Girls Don't Cry is a Mangata Films Production, directed by Nitya Mehra, Sudhanshu Saria, Karan Kapadia and Kopal Naithani.

Mar 06, 2024

Get ready for high school drama with a twist! The official trailer for Big Girls Don't Cry is here. Starring Pooja Bhatt, Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, and a talented ensemble cast, the Prime Video series offers a promising glimpse into a world where ar">

Big Girls Don't Cry Trailer: Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, Avantika Vandanapu's Boarding School Drama Challenges Societal Norms (Watch Video)

Created by Nitya Mehra, Big Girls Don’t Cry is a Mangata Films Production, directed by Nitya Mehra, Sudhanshu Saria, Karan Kapadia and Kopal Naithani. Watch trailer of the show here!

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 06, 2024 12:59 PM IST

Get ready for high school drama with a twist! The official trailer for Big Girls Don't Cry is here. Starring Pooja Bhatt, Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, and a talented ensemble cast, the Prime Video series offers a promising glimpse into a world where young women navigate friendship, patriarchy, sisterhood and so much more. The trailer showcases how these girls challenge both school and societal norms. Big Girls Don't Cry premieres on March 14 on Prime Video. Big Girls Don’t Cry: Ananya Panday Announces Series With Special Video, Set to Stream on Amazon Prime From March 14.

Watch Big Girls Don't Cry Trailer:

