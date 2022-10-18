Abdu Rozik’s Rival Hasbulla Magomedov is reported to enter Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 as a wild card contestant. Tellychakkar reported that the internet sensation will soon join his rival Abdu Rozik in the house. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Gifts Dumbbells to Abdu Rozik on Show’s First Ever Shukravaar Ka Vaar (Watch Promo Video).

Check Out the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)