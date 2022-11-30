Bigg Boss 16 contestant, Sumbul Touqeer's father, Touqeer Hasan Khan has shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen urging fans to vote for his daughter this week. However, this move by the Imlie actress' dad comes as a surprise because a week back he was the one who wanted to evict Sumbul from BB 16. Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Shares How She Is Brilliant When Engaged in a War of Words; Says, ‘I Have My Explanations Ready for Each Statement That Comes Towards Me.’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Sumbul Touqeer's Father Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOUQEER HASAN KHAN (@papatouqeer)

