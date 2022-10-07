Bigg Boss 16 has recently started and the fights, controversies and the drama is at its peak. Actress Sumbul Touqeer, who rose to fame with her stint in Star Plus show Imlie, has participated in the show. She has been seen voicing her opinion and calling spade a spade. Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh Claims Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot Are Trying to Imitate SidNaaz.

In an exclusive conversation with LatestLY, when asked about engaging in a war of words, Sumbul mentioned, “Well, I am very good at my arguments. I have a tendency that if there is a situation where I am at loggerheads, I have my explanations ready for each statement that comes towards me.” Further mentioning about the tasks and overall excitement, Sumbul shared, “I am physically and mentally very strong and let’s see what tasks come our way this time.” Bigg Boss 16 Premiere: Sumbul Touqeer Aka Imlie Is the 'Chaka Chak' Contestant of the Season (Watch Video).

Sumbul, before entering the show had mentioned how she will be herself as she can’t fake a personality and that she is looking forward to being a part of the show. Keep reading LatestLY for more exclusive updates on your favourite television celebrities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2022 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).