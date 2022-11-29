Bigg Boss 16 will soon witness the entry of the Golden Boys - Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar. They have entered with an opportunity to win back the Rs 25 Lakhs that they lost in a task. Bigg Boss Tak has shared details about the task which will give them an opportunity to win back the money. Bigg Boss 16: Golden Boys – Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar Enter As Wild Cards Giving Housemates an Opportunity To Win Back Rs 25 Lakhs! (Watch Video).

Take a look:

HMs have a chance to earn lost 25lakhs & make winning prize money 50lakhs Activity area is designed as mountain of gold coins worth 25lakhs & the contestants must uncover a seven-digit passcode to crack it open. These seven digits r hidden in the items made of gold in the house — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 29, 2022

Continuation of the task:

At regular intervals, Bigg Boss will share instructions to get to the digits. Once the contestants succeed in unlocking the passcode while evading the threat of the Golden Guys and getting to the safe, they will earn the lost prize money. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 29, 2022

