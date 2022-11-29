Bigg Boss 16 will soon witness the entry of the Golden Boys - Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar. Now, Colors has shared a promo where the two personalities have entered giving an opportunity to the contestants to win back the Rs 25 Lakhs that they lost in a task. Bigg Boss 16: ‘Golden Boys’ Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar To Enter As Wild Card Contestants!

The task, which was held earlier revolved around Salman Khan gave the housemates an opportunity to select one nominated contestant each who they trust to take their stand. Sumbul Touqeer chose Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam chose Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Soundarya Sharma chose Gautam Vig. It was a buzzer round and while all the three nominated contestants were safe, they lost Rs 25 Lakhs from their winning amount.

Take a look at Sunny Nanasaheb and Sanjay Gujar’s entry:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

