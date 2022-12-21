Bigg Boss 16 on Colors recently saw MC Stan threatening Shalin Bhanot on national television. MC Stan mentioned ‘Tereko maar dunga yahin khade khade’ over an argument on nominating Tina Datta. He also told Shalin that ‘All my friends are watching this, do you want to live or not?’. Ever Since this, social media users have been trolling him for passing vulgar comments and attacking Shalin. Bigg Boss 16 Contestant MC Stan Asks Tina Datta If Their ‘Friendship’ Is Just for the Game.

Take A Look:

Users Are Asking Makers To Take Strict Action

I think #MumbaiPolice should immediately intervene in #BB16 house, where a contestant #MCStan is threatening another contestant #ShalinBhanot and his family for quite long now. This is not a joke. #ColorsTV should take an action against #MCStan. @BeingSalmanKhan — Sharmistha Goswami (@SharmisthaGos) December 20, 2022

Netizens Troll MC Stan

I have never heard of him before this show as if he is a bigger rapper than Eminem 😂😂😂. Eminem toh choro Emiway ke bhi aas paas nahi hai. He has such bad pronunciation and voice quality which is prerogative for a rapper — Sanghita (@sanghitabanerje) December 21, 2022

Some Are Neutral Towards The Issue

What #MCStan said was totally wrong but I don't think #MumbaiPolice intevention is a good idea because #ShalinBhanot's also said, he is associated with a .... bohut bada/nami GANGSTER... in Munbai?!! 😲 — Aalini @#BB13FAN (@BiGBOSS13FAN) December 21, 2022

Netizens Puts A Hate Message For ‘Shemda’

So true i hope action is taken for this shemda😡 — Hiren shah (@hierenhshah) December 21, 2022

