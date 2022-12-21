In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta will be seen expressing her sadness over her nomination by friend MC Stan. In a promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, Tina and Stan are seen talking in the bathroom area of the house. Tina told Stan that she thought he was her friend. Stan replied to this by asking how the friendship could break because of a nomination and also if their friendship was just for the game. Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Saves Ankit Gupta From Eviction As She Picks Him and Not Rs 25 Lakh (Watch Video).

He said that he feels that she is the rapper's friend because of the fan support he has in the outside world. Tina then broke into tears after hearing this comment and said: "I didn't become your friend thinking this." Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Cries Heavily After Being Blamed by MC Stan For Fake Friendship (Watch Video).

The upcoming episode will also witness a life changing decision for Priyanka, where she will have to choose between the lost prize money of Rs 25 lakh or Ankit Gupta's eviction.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2022 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).