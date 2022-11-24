Bigg Boss 16 will soon introduce a Raja Rani task which will divide the contestants into two groups. Contestants will have to go for fishing in a set up in the garden area. To earn the title of Raja or Rani, as a captain, they will have to catch the fish in a basket and sell it to MC Stan, who will be the sanchalak of the house. The group that will succeed will be selected as contenders for captaincy. However, a stampede will unfold followed by a showdown between the housemates. Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Afraid for His Life, Decides To Make Voluntary Exit From the Reality Show.

