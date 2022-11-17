On tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 16, buddies MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot will be seen getting into a huge fight, thanks to Tina Datta. As per latest promo shared by Colors TV, we get to see Stan Vs Shalin wherein their argument takes an ugly turn when the former tries to hit the latter with a vase. In the video, Shalin can also be seen threatening to quit the show, if no action will be taken against the rapper by the makers. Have a look. Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Pounces on Shalin Bhanot After Heated Argument Over Tina Datta.

MC Stan VS Shalin Bhanot:

