This piece of news is indeed shocking! Well, as per The Khabri, Sajid Khan has been eliminated from Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16. However, to note this week voting lines were shut, so the question is how come Sajid is out of the show? This week, it was Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sajid, who were nominated. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Grills Sajid Khan Over His 'I Love Tatti' Prank Played on Abdu Rozik (Watch Video).

Sajid Khan Evicted From BB 16:

Exclusive And Confirmed #SajidKhan Has Been Eliminated from The House Retweeet If Happy — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)