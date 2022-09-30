Bigg Boss 16 is all set to premiere on October 1 and hype around the reality show is immense. Now, with few hours to go for the show to go live, we hear that BB 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Rajiv Adatia will enter the latest season of Bigg Boss with three wild cards in second week of the Salman Khan hosted show. However, nothing official is confirmed as of yet by the makers. Bigg Boss 16: From Ashmit Patel-Veena Malik to Ieshaan Sehgaal-Miesha Iyer, Reel Lovebirds Who Got Intimate On National TV.

Bigg Boss 16 Update:

EXCLUSIVE #BiggBoss_Tak BB15 Winner "Tejasswi Prakash", 2nd Runner-up "Karan Kundrra" and former contestant "Rajiv Adatia" to enter Bigg Boss 16 Circus House with 3 Wild Card in Week2. They will stay inside the house with contestants for a week. Retweet- If EXCITED!👍🤩 Like-👎 pic.twitter.com/H6LTQs5pwx — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 29, 2022

