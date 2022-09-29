Bigg Boss is undoubtedly the most loved reality show on Indian television. Right from drama, fights, scheming to evictions, it has all the spice which adds up to its TRP. Having said that, over the years, the house has also seen loads of love, thanks to the cute couples on the show. Well, not just ugly tiffs, the moments of intimacy caught on camera between contestants is also very popular on every season of the Salman Khan hosted show. Bigg Boss 16 House First Glimpse Out! It's a Circus-Themed Abode for the Contestants This Year (Watch Video).

With the latest season of Bigg Boss premiering soon, we thought of re-visiting some extra cosy moments from the past seasons which can only be viewed by people above the age of 18 (giggles). Have a look! Bigg Boss 16: From Imam Siddique to Rakhi Sawant – Ex Contestants Whose Bizarre Style Statements Made Our Eyeballs Pop (View Pics).

Anupama Verma and Aryan Vaid

Anupama Verma and Aryan Vaid (Photo Credits: YouTube)

It was in 2006, when Anupama-Aryan’s sizzling chemistry on the first season of Bigg Boss raised many eyebrows. Right from kissing to chilling in pool together, the two flashed immense PDA on national TV.

Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel

Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel (Photo Credits: YouTube)

On Bigg Boss 4, these lovebirds gave no fucks about camera and flaunted love to the max on national TV. From massages, kisses to even getting super touchy, they literally made audiences go WTF with their pyaar.

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The ‘it’ couple from BB 8, Karishma and Upen served an 'adult show' after the lights of the house were turned off. As the duo were quite often recorded lip locking in the dark as soon as the housemates were off to sleep. Bigg Boss 16: Imlie Fame Sumbul Touqeer Confirmed as a Contestant of Salman Khan's Reality Show (Watch Promo Video).

Diandra Soares and Gautam Gulati

Diandra Soares and Gautam Gulati (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Gautam and Diandra met on the show and got attracted to each other. The duo took the internet by storm during their season went they went inside the bathroom to have some private time. FYI, kisses on cam was a usual affair for these two.

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra (Photo Credits: YouTube)

All is fair in love and war and these two were legit example of the same on BB 11. During their stint on the show, both of them were warned by Salman Khan about being watched on TV as they were often seen lip locking and going wild during night time.

Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal

Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal (Photo Credits: YouTube)

On Bigg Boss 15, Miesha and Ieshaan were seen cuddling and serving cute romance to the audience. That's not, it, as the lovers also had once kissed each other on the reality show despite the camera zooming in on them.

That's it guys, these are some of the Bigg Boss couples who did not care about the camera and went extra cosy on the reality show. The latest season of Bigg Boss airs from October 1!

