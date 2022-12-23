Ankit Gupta fans can rejoice! While reports of the actor getting eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 are strong, we hear he already has bagged a new project. As per ETimes TV, the TV star has been roped in by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey for their next. He is also supposed to shoot for the promo of the show soon. Excited? Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta’s Eviction Brings an Uproar on Social Media; Fans Trend ‘No Ankit No Bigg Boss’ (View Tweets).

Ankit Gupta Bags New Project:

