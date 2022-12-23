The news of Ankit Gupta’s eviction in Bigg Boss 16 has caused an uproar on social media. Netizens are using the hashtag ‘No Ankit No Bigg Boss’ on Twitter and they want the Udaariyaan actor back on the show. Fans are upset that he was evicted basis to the contestant votes and the public votes were not considered. Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Gets Evicted by Contestant Votes – Reports.
Netizens Are Raising Question On The Channel’s Credibility
The question today has been raised on the channel n their credibility
Ankit is being loved,Ankit is ruling hearts n Ankit will shine on but where does the Makers and @ColorsTV stand today?
This is your fairness towards Audience?@EndemolShineIND @justvoot
NO ANKIT NO BIGG BOSS
— TeamAnkitGupta (@TeamAnkitGupta) December 23, 2022
Fans Do Not See The Point Of Watching The Show Without Ankit
There is no point of watching this unbiased Show without a pure soul like Ankit
NO ANKIT NO BIGG BOSS pic.twitter.com/1QfgPYjEo0
— Ankit Gupta Official FC (@ankitgupta_fc) December 23, 2022
Social Media Users Call The Eviction Unfair
Most unfair eviction!!!!
You always use to say @BiggBoss @ColorsTV that this is a reality show
And the elimination will be on the basis of audience voting
So the housemates are your audience and we are just fools
NO ANKIT NO BIGG BOSS pic.twitter.com/A2b64d0I13
— RAanshika(Priyankit) (@Aanshika_) December 23, 2022
Netizens Call Out To The Makers Of Not Liking Personalities On The Show Who Are Dignified
This guys was playing with full dignity !!
No Breaking of Rules
No Physical Violence
No Abuses
Not either any damage to Bigg Boss Property
I have always see BB don't like personality who are sorted and chill !!
NO ANKIT NO BIGG BOSS@ColorsTV @VootSelect @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/DjqHMtsPHt
— ••𝑲𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒔𝒉♡•• (@kash_mogul) December 23, 2022
Ardent Fans Of The Show Say That The Makers Will Regret This Decision
Our boy is firee 🔥
You will surely regret on you bakwas decision
Abhi bhi time hai sudhar jao..@BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @Banijayasia
NO ANKIT NO BIGG BOSS pic.twitter.com/SbcycQVlJc
— 𝐍𝐞𝐡𝐚🖾💙 (@Nehaaa_1112) December 23, 2022
