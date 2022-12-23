The news of Ankit Gupta’s eviction in Bigg Boss 16 has caused an uproar on social media. Netizens are using the hashtag ‘No Ankit No Bigg Boss’ on Twitter and they want the Udaariyaan actor back on the show. Fans are upset that he was evicted basis to the contestant votes and the public votes were not considered. Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Gets Evicted by Contestant Votes – Reports.

Take A Look At The Twitter Reactions:

Netizens Are Raising Question On The Channel’s Credibility

The question today has been raised on the channel n their credibility Ankit is being loved,Ankit is ruling hearts n Ankit will shine on but where does the Makers and @ColorsTV stand today? This is your fairness towards Audience?@EndemolShineIND @justvoot NO ANKIT NO BIGG BOSS — TeamAnkitGupta (@TeamAnkitGupta) December 23, 2022

Fans Do Not See The Point Of Watching The Show Without Ankit

There is no point of watching this unbiased Show without a pure soul like Ankit NO ANKIT NO BIGG BOSS pic.twitter.com/1QfgPYjEo0 — Ankit Gupta Official FC (@ankitgupta_fc) December 23, 2022

Social Media Users Call The Eviction Unfair

Most unfair eviction!!!! You always use to say @BiggBoss @ColorsTV that this is a reality show And the elimination will be on the basis of audience voting So the housemates are your audience and we are just fools NO ANKIT NO BIGG BOSS pic.twitter.com/A2b64d0I13 — RAanshika(Priyankit) (@Aanshika_) December 23, 2022

Netizens Call Out To The Makers Of Not Liking Personalities On The Show Who Are Dignified

This guys was playing with full dignity !! No Breaking of Rules No Physical Violence No Abuses Not either any damage to Bigg Boss Property I have always see BB don't like personality who are sorted and chill !! NO ANKIT NO BIGG BOSS@ColorsTV @VootSelect @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/DjqHMtsPHt — ••𝑲𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒔𝒉♡•• (@kash_mogul) December 23, 2022

Ardent Fans Of The Show Say That The Makers Will Regret This Decision

Our boy is firee 🔥 You will surely regret on you bakwas decision Abhi bhi time hai sudhar jao..@BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @Banijayasia NO ANKIT NO BIGG BOSS pic.twitter.com/SbcycQVlJc — 𝐍𝐞𝐡𝐚🖾💙 (@Nehaaa_1112) December 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)