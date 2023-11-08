The dynamics inside Bigg Boss’ house have changed and right now, all attention are on the fights happening between two popular couples – Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt. It’s a verbal riot in the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 17. The latest promo video of BB17 showcases Ankita and Aishwarya lashing getting into a nasty fight and lashing out at each other. During the heated debate, Ankita even calls Neil’s wife as ‘psycho’, ‘mad’ and so on. Aishwarya loses her cool and is seen screaming back at the Pavitra Rishta actress. Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Get Into Massive Fight With Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt Over Nominations (Watch Promo Video).

Ankita Lokhande VS Aishwarya Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)