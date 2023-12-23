In a surprising twist on Bigg Boss 17, a video has emerged showing Vicky Jain nearly slapping his wife, Ankita Lokhande, during a conversation. While speaking to another housemate, Vicky's behaviour towards his wife turns violent, leading Ankita to become astonished and step back. The circulated video footage is igniting conversations about the altercation within the show. Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Gets Upset With Husband Vicky Jain Following Heated Argument (Watch Video).

Vicky Nearly Slaps Ankita In Bigg Boss 17:

