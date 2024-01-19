As the finale of Bigg Boss 17 draws near, the dynamics inside the house are growing increasingly intriguing. Nomination challenges confronted Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan due to their distinct gameplay strategies. The plot thickened when Ayesha Khan was evicted, as reported by Khabri. A special segment with a live audience was organised, allowing housemates to display their entertaining skills. Subsequently, an audience poll concluded with Ayesha's elimination. Bigg Boss 17: Meera Chopra Blasts Isha Malviya for Age-Shaming Sister Mannara Chopra, Says 'Gutter Mouth, Gutter Mentality' (See Post).

Ayesha Khan EVICTED:

Breaking #BiggBoss#AyeshaKhan has been EVICTED by the audience poll that entered the house. — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 18, 2024

