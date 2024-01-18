Meera Chopra, on social media platform X, posted a video from Bigg Boss 17 where Isha Malviya is seen age-shaming Mannara Chopra. Mannara maintained composure during the incident. Meera expressed pride in Mannara's dignified response, criticising Isha for age-shaming in Salman Khan's reality show. Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey Secure Spots in Finale Week!

Watch The Bigg Boss 17 Video Here:

What a gutter content with gutter mentality. isha has a gutter mouth. Proud of #barbie for maintaining her dignity. https://t.co/5HWbO8RS3E — Meera Chopra (@MeerraChopra) January 18, 2024

