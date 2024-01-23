As the finale of Bigg Boss 17 looms on January 28, the top six contestants – Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui and Arun Mashetty – face another hurdle - a final eviction. A new promo showcases the contestants in utter shock as Bigg Boss throws a curveball with a surprising elimination twist involving distributing chits to each of them. Rumour has it that Vicky Jain might be the one eliminated, jeopardizing his spot in the top five race. Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Evicted From Salman Khan's Show Ahead of Finale - Reports.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

Promo #BiggBoss17 Last elimination of the season, kaun hua beghar pic.twitter.com/miT6ZxiCq1 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 22, 2024

