As per The Khabri, Vicky Jain has been evicted from Bigg Boss 17. Yes, you read that right. Ahead of finale on January 28, Ankita Lokhande's husband is out of the Bigg Boss house in mid-week elimination. If this news is true then it's Ankita, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashetty, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra, who are the top five contestants of the latest season. However, there is no official confirmation on the eviction news as of now. Bigg Boss 17’s Isha Malviya Can’t Stop Smiling As She Gets Clicked by Paps, Has THIS Reaction to Abhishek Kumar’s New Song (Watch Video).

Vicky Jain Eliminated:

Breaking #VickyJain has been ELIMINATED from the house — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 22, 2024

