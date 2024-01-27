The day Bigg Boss 17 fans have been eagerly awaiting is almost here! The grand finale of the show will take place on January 28, and anticipation is at an all-time high. To further amp up the excitement, the makers have released a new promo featuring former contestants Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt. In the clip, Sharma and Bhatt are seen grooving to the popular song "Bole Chudiyan" from the iconic Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Their energetic performance and sizzling chemistry are sure to delight Bigg Boss lovers and set the stage for a grand finale filled with entertainment and nostalgia. Bigg Boss 17 Trophy Revealed Ahead of Grand Finale Set To Take Place on January 28 (View Pic).

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

